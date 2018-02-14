Sissy Richardson (02-12-18)

WESTMINSTER, SC - Sissy Fields Richardson, 55, entered into rest Monday, February 12, 2018.
Mrs. Richardson was born in Athens, Ga., the daughter of the late Joseph Lewis Fields and Sybil Pearson Fields of Commerce. Mrs. Richardson was a homemaker and the “Best Middle Sister”. Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lena Pearson; daddy, Frank Porterfield; and sister-in-law, Linda Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Benny E. Richardson, Westminster, S.C.; two sons, Chad Richardson and his wife Telina, Pendergrass, and Trevis Richardson and his wife Stacey, Braselton; two sisters, Lynn Norman and her husband Chris, Hull, and Lisa Gillespie and her husband Greg, Commerce; two nephews, Matthew Hardigree and his wife Katie and Joshua Norman; grandchildren, Kori Richardson and his wife Emily, Kristen Richardson, Grant Richardson, Cale Compton, Gracie Richardson and Caylin Porterfield; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Gail Richardson; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Douglas Maloch; brother-in-law, Wesley Moore; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Evie Richardson.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 15, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Jerry Duke officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Matt, Josh, Greg, Kori, Grant and Cale will be honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
