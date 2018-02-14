Downtown residential project approved

Braselton leaders recently gave the green light on another downtown residential project.
The Braselton Town Council approved annexation/rezoning and a variance for Embry Real Estate Partners at its Feb. 12 meeting.
Developers plan to pursue a “traditional neighborhood development” on 63 acres behind the cotton gin off Davis Street. A mix of single-family units are planned, totaling over 200 units.
Most will be detached residences, but 36 townhomes are planned. Those townhomes may be “live/work” allowing residents to run home offices without individually receiving special permits.
Discussion on the proposal was minimal at a Feb. 8 public hearing.
Cheri Huff, a local business owner and Braselton Downtown Development Authority member, spoke in favor of the application. She said the increased residential areas in downtown will help existing businesses.
“That’s what we need to live, work and play,” she said.
See the full story in the Feb. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
