Some major changes in facilities are on tap following action this week by the Jackson County Board of Education.
The BOE approved a “phase out” plan for Jackson County Comprehensive High School Monday night and it also approved a $6.5 million renovation to West Jackson Middle School.
When a new high school facility opens in 2020 on Skelton Road near Braselton, the current JCCHS campus will transition into a system-wide College & Career Academy. Students from all over the county will be able to take technical and college courses on the campus, in addition to other work-based learning programs.
The “phase out” resolution approved by the BOE this week technically removes the JCCHS facility from the system’s state 5-year facilities plan. That move makes way for the system to tap into $12-$15 million in state funds to help pay for the new high school in West Jackson (the name of that school has not yet been decided.)
Athletic facilities at the current JCCHS will continue to be used until new sports facilities are completed at the new Skelton Road campus. The new campus will be constructed in phases with athletic facilities completed last.
See the full story in the Feb. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
BOE approves JCCHS ‘phase out’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry