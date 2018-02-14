BOE extends Tolbert contract with city schools

Commerce City School Superintendent Joy Tolbert has a new contract that extends until June 30, 2021.
The Commerce Board of Education unanimously extended her contract Monday night.
Tolbert is in her fifth year as superintendent of the system.
The BOE met in closed session last Thursday and discussed Tolbert’s evaluation. Each board member fills out an evaluation of the superintendent annually.
The board met in a short session Monday night. Tolbert said after the meeting that her salary will remain the same. She makes $135,000 as superintendent.
She has been in the Commerce school system since 1997. She was first interim superintendent in 2013 after the retirement of James McCoy and was made superintendent in August of that year.
