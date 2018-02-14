Josh Pirkle warehouses rejected

Wednesday, February 14. 2018
For the second time in recent months, Braselton leaders denied annexing a proposed warehouse project into the town.
The Braselton Town Council rejected Adair Realty and Ackerman’s annexation and rezoning request for 390 acres off Josh Pirkle Road on Feb. 12. Developers planned to construct four warehouse buildings totaling 2.8 million square feet on the site.
The request again brought large opposition from City of Hoschton residents who live near the property. At a Feb. 8 public hearing on the proposal, opponents cited decreased property values, environmental issues and nuisance concerns.
But the project also had some supporters.
