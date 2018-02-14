An applicant wishing to build a medical office park on Old Pendergrass Road raised concerns about three conditions placed on their zoning request.
Brad David — whose wife, Dr. Amy David, wishes to construct a new dental office — asked the council Monday to reconsider requirements related to a greenway running through the property, the construction of a deceleration lane in front of the proposed site and the construction of a middle turn lane into the property.
The Davids seek to rezone the 8.07-acre tract from single-family residential to office-institutional for the project. The Jefferson City Council will vote on the matter Feb. 26.
The couple bought land to expand Dr. David’s dental practice but the tract was larger than needed, leading them to expand their plans to a medical office park. The first building would be Dr. David’s new office.
David noted that the couple lives in a neighborhood adjacent to the site.
“Our primary focus is being respectful to our neighbors,” David said.
But David said the three conditions together could add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project.
See the full story in the Feb. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Medical office developer expresses concern about conditions on project
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry