Frances Garrison (02-13-18)

JEFFERSON - Frances Jenkins Garrison, 95, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Mrs. Garrison was born in Ambrose, Ga., the daughter of the late Luke Grady Jenkins and Sivil Chambliss Jenkins. Mrs. Garrison was a graduate of Piedmont College and earned her Master’s Degree at the University of Georgia. Mrs. Garrison was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Mrs. Garrison was a teacher for more than 30 years with the Jefferson City School System, and the Jackson County School System, and was a member of the Jefferson Women’s Club and the Helping Hands Program at Jefferson Elementary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Jerry Garrison; daughter, Ellen Garrison; brother, Donald C. Jenkins; and sisters, Havelyn J. Jones and Shirley J. Hamilton.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann G. Ferguson and her husband Phillip, Statham; brother, Ralph G. Jenkins and his wife Betty, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandsons, Michael Ferguson and his wife Maggie, Valdosta, and Brian Ferguson and his wife Jessica, Jefferson; and six great-grandchildren, Jack, Bo, and Alli Glenn Feguson, Kate, Caroline and Sarah Jane Ferguson.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 17, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park. The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 17, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Foundation, P.O Box 395, Jefferson, GA 30549
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
