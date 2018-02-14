BOC calls for May 22 vote on tax for roads, bridges

The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed in a called meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, to call for a May 22 vote on a one-cent sales tax to be used for road and bridge projects. The tax would be divided among the county and cities based on population.
County and city leaders have been meeting to decide specific projects that could be funded with this tax.
Banks County Board of Commission chairman Jimmy Hooper said that most of the sales tax collected will come from the I-85 and Hwy. 441 exit due to the businesses located in that area.
Last year, seven counties in Georgia passed a one-cent sales tax for roads and bridges. Athens-Clarke County was one of the counties approving the sales tax. In Athens-Clarke, leaders project that $109 million will be collected over a five-year period. The projects in Athens-Clarke will include road repairs, sidewalks and bike lanes.
See next week’s print issue of the Banks County News for details on how the tax would be used, if voters approve it in the May 22 election.
