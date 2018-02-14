Wrestling: Walker, Dean end Leopards’ wrestling season on high note in Macon

The Banks County High School wrestling team didn’t win a first-place medal at this past weekend’s GHSA traditional state championships.
But according to head coach Kasey Hanley, from where the team started the season to where it finished, there was “a lot of improvement” and he hopes the team can build on that for next season.
Terrance Walker (195 pounds) paced the Leopards with a third-place finish. Zack Dean (220) placed fourth. Parker Hobson (113) also competed in state. As a team, the Leopards finished 14th in Class AA.
“The good news is everyone is returning,” Hanley said. “They all know what the goal is next year.”
Walker went 3-1 in Macon. In the first round, Walker defeated Amani Byrd via pinfall. He lost round two to Tahjah Watts. In the consolation semifinals, Walker took care of Dokota Braddock and he defeated Alex Mears in the consolation finals to finish third.
“I feel like I got a lot better,” Walker said about this season. He finished second in state last season as a sophomore.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
