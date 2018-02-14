WRESTLING: Stephens’ title highlights Panthers’ 8th-place finish

When it was over, Devonte Stephens clinched his fists and let out a joyous yell to a packed Macon Coliseum.
Stephens’ 16-11 win over Coahulla Creek’s Daniel Lopez in the 220-pound Class AAA finals Saturday gave the sophomore his first career state title. Stephens’ championship also helped the Panthers place eighth in Class AAA with 51 points, marking their fourth-straight top-10 finish in traditional competition.
“I am extremely proud of Devonte and all that he accomplished,” coach Jason Powers said. “He had an amazing postseason.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
