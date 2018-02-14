The Jefferson girls’ basketball team has checked off some major goals thus far this season, but bigger ones are still in play.
The Dragons (21-6) enter the Class AAAA state tournament as a No. 1 seed having beaten Oconee County 56-36 (last Tuesday), St. Pius X 53-42 (Thursday) and sixth-ranked Madison County 67-54 (Friday) in the region tournament for the 8-AAAA title.
The mantra of the postseason is to be playing your best basketball when it arrives. To that end, Jefferson has won eight consecutive games.
“I could not be prouder of a basketball team, from where we started to where we are now, it’s a huge difference, not only in the effort, but the attitude and the entire focus that they have right now,” Jefferson coach Jason Gibson said.
Jefferson will host Chestatee (11-16) Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament. The winner will play the winner of Pickens County and Troup in the Sweet 16.
The War Eagles are 11-16 on the season but are only a year removed from a 20-8 season.
As a No. 1 seed, Jefferson would play again at home in the second round should it win.
“We’re not going to take anybody for granted … We’re going to work our tails off and try to be ready,” Gibson said. “I’m just excited for the kids. This is a fun time to be a high school basketball player.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
‘A fun time to be a high school basketball player’: Region champ Dragons surge into state tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry