Panther record-setter commits to Cumberlands

Record-setting Jackson County running back Noah Venable has committed to The University of the Cumberlands, a private school in Williamsburg, Ky.
Venable unveiled his college choice Friday via Twitter.
“It’s been a long journey and every step has been a blessing,” Venable wrote. “Thanks to everyone who believed in me. I promise I will not let you all down. With that being said I am proud to announce I will be committing to The University of Cumberlands! #Gopats.”
Venable holds Jackson County’s single-season and career rushing records. He ran for 1,399 yards this past season and 2,877 yards in his career.
Venable was an all-region selection this past year and played in the National All-American Bowl in New Orleans, La.
