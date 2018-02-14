FOOTBALL: Wood headed to FCS powerhouse Wofford College

Colby Wood will be leaving one power program and going to the next.
The prolific Dragon running back, who helped Jefferson reach the state quarterfinals twice and the semifinals once, has signed with defending Southern Conference champion, Wofford.
The Terriers, who compete in Division-I FCS, have won five conference titles since 2003.
“They do it the right way,” Wood said. “They have a great tradition. They’re all family. I felt like it would be the same way at Wofford (as Jefferson). I would love that for my next four years.”
Wood took advantage of the early signing period and signed with Wofford in December. His signing, however, was celebrated last Wednesday (Feb. 7) as part of Jefferson’s national signing ceremony festivities.
Wood picked Wofford over nine other offers, including some offers from the service academies.
