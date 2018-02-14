FOOTBALL: Moore getting his shot at next level with Tusculum College

Bryce Moore enjoyed a standout senior year, and coaches at the collegiate level noticed.
The Jefferson quarterback has signed with Tusculum College, a Division II private school in Tusculum, Tenn.
“It’s been a dream to be able to play at the next level,” said Moore, who started 28 games over three years with a 22-6 record. “I’m glad I finally get to do it.”
Moore threw for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2017 as the Dragons went 10-3 and reached the state quarterfinals. His senior-year efforts earned him a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA and a spot in the FCA all-star game.
