FOOTBALL: Moore getting his shot at next level with Tusculum College

Wednesday, February 14. 2018
Bryce Moore enjoyed a standout senior year, and coaches at the collegiate level noticed.
The Jefferson quarterback has signed with Tusculum College, a Division II private school in Tusculum, Tenn.
“It’s been a dream to be able to play at the next level,” said Moore, who started 28 games over three years with a 22-6 record. “I’m glad I finally get to do it.”
Moore threw for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2017 as the Dragons went 10-3 and reached the state quarterfinals. His senior-year efforts earned him a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA and a spot in the FCA all-star game.
For more on this story, see the Feb. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Note: See next week's issue of The Jackson Herald (Feb. 21) for more signing day stories.
