BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons hope special season has more in store

Jefferson can officially retire the “#morethan4” motto and hashtag with which it opened the season.
The season has become vastly about more than exceeding last year’s four-game win total. The resurgent Dragons have won 17 games, reached the region finals, finished as 8-AAAA runners-up and will now host a state tournament game.
“Man, I tell you, they’ve come a long way,” first-year coach Kevin Morris said back on Thursday following a win over Stephens County to earn a spot in the region championship.
Jefferson (17-10) will host a state tournament game for the first time since the 2013-14 season when it faces West Hall (10-15) in the first round Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face the winner of LaGrange and Lafayette in the Sweet 16.
The Dragons beat Stephens County in the region semifinals 64-62 Thursday before falling to second-ranked St. Pius X 82-50 in the 8-AAAA championship.
“We’ve accomplished a lot,” Morris said after region title game. “And I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished. I told them (the players), ‘You walk out of here with your head held high. Everybody is proud of you and what you’ve accomplished this year, and we’re not done.’”
Jefferson is familiar with its first-round state tournament opponent.
The Dragons dominated West Hall 64-38 earlier in the season, but that was nearly two months ago (Dec. 21).
