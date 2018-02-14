TRACK AND FIELD: Dragon 800-meter star commits to Georgia

Jefferson’s Clay Pender, who holds the school’s 800-meter record, will run track at a major college next year, committing to the University of Georgia.
Pender made his announcement through Twitter on Sunday.
In his tweet, Pender thanked his family, friends and coaches before revealing his college choice.
“With that being said, I am committed to run track and the University of Georgia! Go Dawgs!” he wrote.
Pender still has his senior high school season ahead of him after finishing second in Class AAAA last year with a time of 1:55.56, breaking his own school record.
He has since established a new personal-record of 1:53.75.
Among his career highlights was a fifth in the 800 meters at the Junior Nationals over the summer.
