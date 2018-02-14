Basketball: Leopards welcome Coosa to Homer in round 1 of state playoffs

The Banks County High School boys’ basketball team’s quest for the Class AA state title begins this week at home vs. Coosa High School. The game is Friday night at 7 p.m.
The one-seeded Leopards are coming off its second-straight Region 8-AA crown after knocking off Elbert County last Friday in Eatonton. Coosa is a No. 4 seed and lost to Pepperell in the consolation finals of the Region 7-AA tournament.
“They’re a good basketball team, they’re athletic,” head coach Mike Cleveland said in describing the Leopards’ first-round opponent. “We’ll have to have a good game-plan and execute a good game-plan to get a win.
“Them coming over here, I think if we play the right way we should be OK.”
Home-court advantage doesn’t get lost with Cleveland.
“You want to be at home,” he said. “In the state playoffs, it’s hard to go on the road and win a game.
“I don’t care what the seedings say, it’s tough to get on the road and win a game. So, that’s a big advantage and hopefully that will help both us and the girls get a win this weekend.”
The Leopards (24-4) are led by the two-headed attack of Carl Cleveland and Dylan Orr on offense. Cleveland is averaging over 20 points per game this season. In the region tournament, Cleveland averaged 24.6 points in three games.
Orr is averaging over 16 points per game and does a lot of damage on the glass, averaging nearly 12 rebounds per game. Gabe Martin, who shoots over 42 percent from three-point range, averages 11 points per game.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
