A site of frequent weekend rodeo events near the Barrow-Walton county line will no longer be allowed to host such events following a decision by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Following the recommendation of county staff and the planning commission, the board voted unanimously to deny a special-use request by Anahi Oviedo that would have allowed for weekend rodeo events at 763 Manning Gin Road.
The address is listed in Monroe and is separated from Walton County by the Apalachee River.
The denial was based off traffic, pedestrian safety and excessive noise concerns generated by previous activities there.
Oviedo’s father, Jose Oviedo was originally granted a special-use permit for the 5-acre property in 2011, and rodeos have been held since then. However, Anahi Oviedo wanted to take over the business and special-use permits are not transferable to another individual, county economic and community development director Guy Herring said.
Anahi Oviedo did not attend the BOC meeting Tuesday, but two neighboring residents to the property spoke in opposition. They said the noise from the events was excessively loud and intrusive and could easily be heard from inside their homes.
They also said that trucks transporting animals had caused issues and that debris such as beer bottles and cans had been found in their yards and ditches.
A rodeo event has not been held there in several months, they said.
Herring said a letter had been sent to the owner in reference to being in violation of the county’s noise ordinance.
