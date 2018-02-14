A bill that would move authority and responsibility for Career, Technical and Agriculture Education courses from public schools to the Technical College System of Georgia has been withdrawn in the state legislature.
Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, said he withdrew the bill Feb. 8.
The bill, and England, were criticized at the Barrow County Board of Education meeting Feb. 5.
One of the main criticisms came from BOE vice-chair Lynn Stevens, who complained that England had not discussed the idea with anyone in the local school system.
England said the impetus for the bill came from discussions of the House Rural Development Council, which has proposed a number of ideas to help economic development in the rural areas of the state. England is a co-chair of that group.
He said the bill seeks to make CTAE programs more relevant “by tailoring course content, at least to some degree, to regional and business needs.”
The bill would seek to improve CTAE programs so students “are better prepared to move into” jobs, his statement said.
The Technical College System of Georgia “would set course content standards” for CTAE, England said, but the state board of education “would have to approve the new CTAE standards before implementation.”
He said business people told the Rural Development Council “some CTAE courses are not up-to-date and that many high school graduates are not adequately prepared to enter the workforce or to move on to the technical colleges.”
See more in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
England withdraws CTAE bill, says he hopes to assuage educators’ concerns
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry