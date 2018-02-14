New shopping center proposed in Winder

An Atlanta-based developer plans to build a shopping center on just under 15 acres of land at the Ga. 11/53 split in Winder and will appear before the city’s planning board at its meeting Tuesday with a rezone request for the property.
According to a preliminary site plan shared with City Council’s planning, economic and development committee Feb. 8, the development would be situated just north of the Citgo gas station at the triangular intersection. Anchoring and situated in the back of the center would be a big-box retailer/store listed at 48,800 square feet. It would be attached to 9,000 additional square feet of shops. There would be two other 1-acre outlots along the Ga. 11 side and another 5,000 square feet for future shops at the front of the property.
“This plan is in no way final; it’s just conceptual at this stage,” city planning director Barry Edgar said. He added the developer, George Chase, has spent the past two years acquiring the 10 parcels that make up the property and that Chase has worked with big-box stores previously.
Edgar said an anchor tenant had not been announced yet but that he suspected it would be a high-end retail store.
By comparison, Publix and Ingle’s stores are between 60,000 and 70,000 square feet. Chase has not done any marketing for the outparcels yet, Edgar said.
“This is going to be more upscale. I think the town will appreciate this,” he said.
See more in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
