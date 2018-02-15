WINDER - Mary Ina Wilbanks, 81, passed away, Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
She was a faithful member of Corinth United Methodist Church. Mary Ina retired as a school teacher, having taught three years in Jackson County and 27 years in The Gwinnett County School System. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erastus Marshall and Ina Ruth Thomas Wilbanks.
Survivors include a brother, Tom Wilbanks, Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Corinth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ina Wilbanks (02-14-18)
