Mary Prall (02-11-18)

COMMERCE - Mary Scruggs Prall, 67, entered into rest February 11, 2018.
Mary was born in Warrenton, Ga. and lived for many years in Wrens and Grovetown. She had retired after 40 years as a certified nursing assistant and was a member of New Haven Baptist Church, Commerce, Ga. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Daniel Williams; brothers, James Edward Williams and Larry Dennis Williams; and grandparents, Lurlean Daniel and Hester Daniel, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Daniel Holden (Leslie), Jefferson, Ga.; father, Lindy Williams, Avera, Ga.; brother, Tony Williams (Tina), Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Elaine Jones of Republic, Washington; and grandchildren, Carly Holden and Kinley Holden.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 16, at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
