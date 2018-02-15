Mike Lacey (02-14-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, February 15. 2018
COMMERCE - Mike Roy Lacey, 67, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Lacey was born in Commerce, the son of the late Roy R. and Helen Tucker Lacey. He was a poultry farmer and insurance agent.
Survivors include his daughters, Nicole O’Kelley, Jefferson, Dr. Suzanne Nunn, Blairsville, and Allyson Walker, Diamon, Ohio; sister, Linda Hiland, Maysville; brother, Colie Lacey, Commerce; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 18, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor John Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

