BASEBALL: Red Raiders outlast Hart County in 13 innings

Madison County only had seven hits, committed three errors and worked five different pitchers, but that was enough to defeat Hart County in extra innings.
Austin Baddeley provided the winning run in the 13th inning off a pop fly by Mason McFarlin to help the Red Raiders defeat the Bulldogs 4-3 in their regular season opener.
Madison County appeared to have control of the game when Jacob Bray scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third inning to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. At that point, Josh Cotton was rolling. He had only thrown 24 pitches and had struck out three batters in two innings. He struck out three more batters in the bottom of the third.
His great performance ended in the fourth inning when Hart County scored two runs on a two-out single. A hit-by-pitch and a single put two Hart County players on base before that. But Cotton returned in the fifth inning and retired the side in just seven pitches.
The Raiders tied the game in the top of the sixth when Joe Lukas smacked the ball into center field to drive home Chris Lukas. However, Joe Lukas was caught trying to turn the play into a double for the second out of the inning.
Grant Miller took the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning and was immediately put into a bad situation with a pair of errors that loaded the bases with no outs. A pop fly, strike out and fielders choice in the succeeding at bats stranded all four base runners and kept the Bulldogs from regaining the lead. Miller then shutdown Hart County in the seventh inning to take the game into extra innings tied 2-2.
A run wasn't scored again until the top of the 12th when Miller scored on Tristen Turner's single to center field. That gave the Raiders a 3-2 lead. Baddeley took over for Garrett Dowell in the bottom of the 12th with a chance to get the save. But he allowed the Bulldogs to score a run to prologue the game.
Baddeley made up for the run he allowed in the 12th by scoring the game-winning run. He reached first base on a fielder's choice for the second out. He then stole second base and reached third on a pitching error. Mason McFarlin then hit a pop fly to right field that appeared to retire the side, but the right fielder dropped the ball and Baddeley scored on the error, giving the Red Raiders a 4-3 lead.
Baddeley returned to the mound in the bottom of the 13th and immediately retired the first two batters. But he hit the next two to put a pair of runners on base with two outs. Chris Lukas took over and with a 1-3 count, he got the final out when Adam Echols grabbed a line drive out of the air. That ended the game and Madison County escaped Hartwell with the 4-3 victory.
Starting pitcher Josh Cotton worked the mound for five innings and threw six strikeouts. Garrett Dowell pitched four shutout innings and struck out three batters. Adam Echols led the Raiders with two hits in six at bats.
Madison County travels to Franklin County Friday night. They host Franklin County Monday night for their first home game of the season.
