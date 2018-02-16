Bridges: Webb does the near impossible with WBHS football

Before Heath Webb arrived at Winder-Barrow High School, the Bulldogg football program was not just stuck in neutral; it was stuck in reverse.
A once proud program had long since driven off the proverbial cliff and crashed and burned at the steep bottom below. It was a sad thing to witness through the years.
And in all honesty, there was little indication that Webb was going to be able to be the one to turn things around.
However, it’s funny as to what first gave me an indication as to just what this man and this coach was all about: his resume.
WBHS principal Al Darby sent Webb’s resume to me after the school had officially hired him. Even in reading his cover letter, I was impressed by the new Bulldogg coach. Enthusiasm literally jumped off the page.
After reading about his background and how excited he was to be here, I started to get excited. Of course, after that initial excitement wore off, I began to wonder if the enormous mountain could in fact be climbed.
The program was in such a hole that it would take years to climb out of. I figured this was going to be at minimum a three- or four-year project. I was wrong and gladly so.
Webb turned out be exactly what the football doctor ordered for WBHS.
His enthusiasm and knowledge, along with one of the strongest coaching staffs I’ve ever seen, got the job done almost from day one.
I cannot begin to express how much of an accomplishment this was.
We are talking about a program which struggled to win even one game. A program which fans and the community had lost faith in. A program which losing had taken such a toll on that even this newspaper was blamed at one point.
All of that seems light years behind us now.
The 2017 season was something of a pinnacle during the Webb regime as the Bulldoggs not only qualified for the playoffs once again, but also hosted a game and advanced in the postseason.
If ever there was a case where a coach leaves a program in better shape than when he arrived, then that is the case with Coach Webb and WBHS. While the news that Webb will be the new head coach at Gainesville High School was disappointing to this community, the move made sense in a lot of ways and was not overly shocking.
We are already in February and school officials will look to move quickly to fill the position.
Fortunately, Darby as well as athletic director Rob McFerrin, the two who hired Webb, are still in place and will conduct the search once again.
From this reporter’s perspective, there are qualified candidates on staff who should be given serious consideration and I feel they will be.
I expect this to be a very fast process.
High school football programs go through ups and downs. However, before Webb arrived, the Bulldoggs had been in a down cycle really since the end of the Phil Jones era.
There was no one reason for it. There were numerous head coaches during that time and numerous turnovers in classes of players.
Fortunately, the community is back on board now and with more improvements in line for the playing field then the potential is still pointing upward.
Coach Webb will certainly be missed. He is a class act. I will miss our Sunday talks about upcoming opponents and how he allowed me insight into the WBHS program.
He always greeted me with a handshake and words of encouragement. It will be tough to pull against him. There can be no denying what he did in his tenure at WBHS will be remembered as one of the best coaching jobs in northeast Georgia in some time.
It’s truly not stretching it to say he has been a miracle worker.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes comments about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
