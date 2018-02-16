One winning streak ended last week but another began Friday night as Madison County dispatched of West Hall in the first round of the 4A State Tournament.
The Lady Raiders won 50-32 with 18 points coming from A’Dryanna Maxwell, 15 from Jordan Bailey and 13 from Kayla McPherson.
The key for the Red Raiders was to slow down Anna Mckendree who supplies most of the Lady Spartans offensive production and has 2,000 points in her career. Early on, Mckendree was as good as advertised. She had 11 of West Hall’s 13 points, and Madison County only led 16-13.
West Hall kept up with Madison County for a while, but the Raiders pace and pressure wore Mckendree and the Spartans down enough for them to take a 31-21 lead into the locker room.
“We knew to just wear her out and she can’t keep going at that pace,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “We didn’t want to have to give her any extra attention, we wanted everyone else to have to score and we figured she’d get wore out by the end of the game. There was a point in the second quarter where she was bent over, she was done. We just kept going knowing good things were going to happen.”
The second half provided much of the same and by the time Madison County decided to slow the game down mid-way through the third quarter, the outcome was no longer in doubt. They outscored West Hall in the second half 19-11 to win 50-32.
“Everything we’ve done was to get to this point, to host a playoff game,” Lampe said. “We’re happy where we’re at. We’re going to have to beat some tough teams on the road, but we’re in a rhythm and ready to go.”
Madison County travels to Northwest Whitfield next week for the second round of the State Tournament. NW Whitfield has a 25-3 record and ended the regular season 12-0 in region play. They won the Region 6-AAAA Championship last weekend.
