Basketball: Big 2nd half vaults Leopards to the Sweet 16

The Banks County Leopards advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth-consecutive season after a thrilling 67-51 come-from-behind win in Homer over Coosa in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs. The Leopards second-round opponent will be the winner of South Atlanta/Temple.
Four Leopards (25-4) scored in double figures, led by Gabe Martin’s 21 points. Dylan Orr notched a double-double with 14 points and dominated the glass with 22 rebounds. Darius Bonds also notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists. Bosko Norman added 10 points and Gatlin Lunsford had eight points, all in the second half.
The Leopards were without Carl Cleveland, who missed the game due to an injury suffered on Thursday. Head coach Mike Cleveland said the team doesn’t lose a player like Carl and be able to make the adjustment in one day as his team had to do some things on the “fly” including playing Orr and Lunsford differently than they normally would. It also meant the bench was going to play a bigger role.
“I knew somebody was going to have to step up big and Bosko did that in the second half,” Cleveland said. “That’s a good win for us.
“That’s a good basketball team right there. Again, being a man down, as hard as we played, to come back, winning by as many as we did, I thought it was a great game. I’m really proud of the kids.
The Leopards trailed the entire first half and most of the third quarter until a bucket from Lunsford got the Leopards even at 43-43. It was Orr who put the Leopards ahead for good with a bucket at 45-43.
The Leopards outscored Coosa 21-12 and 16-4 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
