Basketball: Smith's big night helps push Lady Leopards to the Sweet 16

The Banks County Lady Leopards are dancing into the Sweet 16 after a dominant 52-30 win over Pepperell in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs. The Lady Leopards will host the winner of K.I.P.P./Heard County next week in Homer.
Allison Smith dropped 25 points. Maddie Thomas and Amber Williams added 10 points apiece.
The Lady Leopards (24-5) fell behind early in the first quarter but settled in, taking a lead at 9-7 off a Smith bucket. They never relinquished the lead from that point on.
Head coach Steven Shedd gave Pepperell’s defense credit for taking away a lot of inside points that his team normally expects.
“We didn’t have too much inside game, but thank goodness we’ve got a very good outside-shooting team,” he said. “We were able to knock down some real big outside shots.”
Last year, the Lady Leopards were upset at home in the first round of the playoffs. Now, Shedd has his first playoff win as Lady Leopards head coach.
“It feels great,” he said. “We know what happened last year, so, it’s good to get that monkey off your back.”
Shedd added the team has done that a “few times” this season: winning at Putnam County and winning the Region 8-AA championship.
“When you get to the state playoffs, it’s kind of scary, because you don’t know how your team is going to show up and you don’t know how the other team is going to show up,” he said. “They might come out here red hot and your just as flat as can be. That’s just how the playoffs are.
“You might catch a team that is playing awesome right now, at the right time of the year, and your just not playing your best ball. We realize that. We know we have to bring it every game. We are very happy. We’re thrilled to be where we are right now,” he continued. “We’d love to take this thing another step and just keep on going. We don’t want it to end. It’s a one-game season from here on out.”
For more playoff coverage, read this week’s edition of the Banks County News.
Basketball: Smith's big night helps push Lady Leopards to the Sweet 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry