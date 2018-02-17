BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson disposes of West Hall to advance to Sweet 16

It will be a long but sweet bus ride for Jefferson.
The Dragons defeated an upset-minded West Hall squad 62-48 Saturday at home in the first round of the Class AAAA tournament to set up a Sweet 16 matchup in Northwest Georgia with Lafayette Thursday.
Jefferson (18-10) advances second round after winning just four games last year.
“Who would have thunk it?” first-year Dragon coach Kevin Morris said.
This is the program’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 since the 2013-14 season.
“It’s been a really big deal,” Morris said of the season. “These kids, they’ve worked hard. They’ve bought into what we’ve been preaching.”
Donsha Gaither scored 15 points and Jasper Gibson added 14 as the Dragons put away West Hall late after having beaten the Spartans (11-16) by 26 points earlier in the season.
“The first half tonight, we didn’t play very well,” Morris said. “We didn’t execute what we were trying to do. The second half, we did a much better job and were able to pull away. Give West Hall a lot of credit. Boy, they were scrappy tonight.”
Jefferson led just 21-19 at the half and fell behind by nine points — 32-23 — in the third quarter after a basket from West Hall’s Dee Buffington.
But the Dragons enjoyed major momentum swing in the fourth quarter to keep its season alive. Trailing 42-38 with 5:19 left to play, Daniel Parker sank a 3-pointer, and Gibson followed with a rare 4-point play.
“That was big for us in that situation to go on that little run,” Morris said.
Parker and Gibson’s big shots ignited a 22-6 run to close the game. The run included three dunks in the final two minutes, two from Radaker and one from Gaither. Radaker threw down a pair of baseline jams, while Gaither’s rim-rattler gave Jefferson a 58-48 lead with just 32 seconds remaining.
“This group has been pretty resilient,” said Morris, who pointed to other recent come-from-behind wins from his team. “We’ve been down. We’ve had some ugly wins. We’re very, very resilient … The kids just find a way to do it.”
Jefferson will move on to face a 24-2 Lafayette team that won Region 6-AAAA. The time of the game has yet to be determined.
Morris again praised what his team has accomplished in a resurgent season, one that will continue for at least one more game.
“I hope everybody in our community is as proud of these guys as I am and as we (coaches) are,” Morris said. “Because they’ve done a lot and come a long way. I hope everybody tells them how proud they are of them, too.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson disposes of West Hall to advance to Sweet 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry