Jefferson coach Jason Gibson called the state tournament “a five-step process.” His Dragons are on to step two now, though the first one proved to be a bit tricky.
The No. 1-seed Dragons (22-6) outlasted a plucky Chestatee team 43-38 Saturday at home in the first round of the Class AAAA state tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.
“We’re not looking for style points,” Gibson said. “We just want to make sure we’re moving on. Now we can look at the next piece of the puzzle. It’s a five-step process. We climbed the first step. So now we get a chance to go after the second step.”
Jefferson, which has won nine straight games, will face Pickens County in the second round at home Wednesday. No time has been set yet.
Jazmin Allen finished with 14 points Saturday — nine of which came in the fourth quarter — and McKenzie Tyner added 11 as Jefferson held off Chestatee.
“Chestatee’s got a good basketball team,” Gibson said. “They’re better than their record suggests … They shot the ball really well, which was exactly what we were worried about with them.”
With Jefferson clinging to a one-possession lead, Mariah Starks converted 3-of-4 free throw attempts in the final 37 seconds to help pad the margin. Her last made free throw put the Dragons ahead 43-38 with 16 seconds left.
Jefferson’s defense didn’t allow Chestatee (11-17) to get a shot off until Christina Garcia lofted an air ball with under five seconds left as the Dragons closed out the victory.
“We just wanted to jump into one of our pressure defenses really quick and just try to keep the ball out front and as far away from the basket as we could – make them make three or four passes before they got any kind of look and hopefully that clock would tick down a little bit,” Gibson said.
After running through the Region 8-AAAA tournament with all double-digit victories, Jefferson trailed Chestatee 24-22 at the half of this first-round state tournament matchup. The War Eagles’ Lindsey Caudell and Peri Satterfield combined for 19 of their team’s 24 halftime points. Caudell had 12 at the break, while Satterfield added nine, all on 3-pointers.
Gibson said Chestatee has “some great set shooters.”
“We had to concentrate so much on where Lindsey (Caudell) was … that we lost a couple of those shooters in the first half,” he said. “Satterfield hits three.”
But Jefferson shut out Satterfield in the second half, while Caudell — who finished with 16 points — went scoreless in the third quarter.
“In the second half, we really just kind of said ‘OK, look, we’re going to play man(-to-man) defense. We’ve played man all year … we’ve got to go stop them,’” Gibson said.
A basket from Starks put the Dragons up 28-27 with 3:43 left in the third period. Jefferson would not trail again, though the contest was tied at 31-31 with six minutes left to play. Allen scored seven points in a stretch of 2:42 after that to help give Jefferson a 40-35 lead with under three minutes. Caudell answered with a pair of free throws with 2:51 left, but Chestatee managed just one point the rest of the way.
Gibson praised his team’s play down the stretch.
“Jazmin Allen really stepped up big for us,” he said. “Mariah Starks stepped up huge, making three out of four (free throws) in the last 50 seconds. So, I’m really proud of the way we responded.”
The victory put Jefferson in the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years.
“We’re excited about moving on,” Gibson said. “I’m really proud of the girls … we’ll take tomorrow off and then we’ll come back in and get to work on Monday for Pickens.”
