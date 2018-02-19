WJ shooting under investigation

Authorities were called to a shooting in Hoschton Sunday evening.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the West Jackson Villa Apartments on Feb. 18 around 6 p.m.
Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspected shooter was detained.
“The incident appears to have been domestic related,” according to the JCSO.
Officers also responded to a related traffic stop at McDonald’s on Hwy. 124. Two people were detained.
Charges are pending and the incident is still under investigation.
