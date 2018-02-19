Basketball: Lady Knights finish fourth in region tournament, begin state tournament Tuesday

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Monday, February 19. 2018
The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team finished fourth in the GISA Region 1-AAA tournament last week at the Heritage School in Newnan and will begin the state playoffs Tuesday.
After defeating Atlanta Girls School in the first round to clinch a state playoff berth, the Lady Knights fell 55-20 to Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg in the semifinals Thursday and then dropped a close 36-30 battle with Heritage in the consolation game Friday.
BCA (10-17) will visit Region 4 champion Westminster-Augusta at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the 16-team Class AAA playoffs.
See more in the Feb. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
