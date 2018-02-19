ATHENS - Rev. Henry Bennett, 75, passed away Friday February 16, 2018.
He was the son of the late Coyle and Voyla Bennett. Rev. Bennett was a minister for more than 30 years. He also was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Ambrose, Edwin and Julian Bennett; and a sister, Ann Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; children, Marie Chandler (Boyd), Jefferson, Sharon Presley (Darrel), Nicholson, and Michael Bennett (Candy) of Madison County. Also, one brother Roger Bennett and two sisters, Joyce Wilkins, Hull, and Sue Campbell, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Chandler, Joshua Presley, Brian Presley, Michael Bennett, Brett Bennett, and Cooper Bennett.
Visitation was held Sunday, February 18, at Bernstein Funeral Home and the service will be Monday, February 19, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Bernstein’s. The burial will follow at Center United Methodist Church.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Henry Bennett (02-16-18)
