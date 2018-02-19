William ‘Clay’ Rooker (0-2-16-18)

BOWMAN, GA - William Clay Rooker, 61, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Mr. Rooker was born on November 10, 1956, in Kingsport, Tenn., the son of William K. Rooker and Barbara J. Hancock Rooker. Clay was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Mickey Glenn Rooker.
Clay’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed telling stories, and making children laugh. Clay spent countless hours decorating his home for Halloween to provide an enjoyable, safe place for local children to trick-or-treat. It was also important to him that all children woke up to presents on Christmas morning. Along with his mother, he donated his time and resources to the Madison County Christmas Program.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Angela Hall Rooker; three children and their spouses, Jonathan and Tina Vickery, Elberton, Ga., Jeremy and April Rooker, Bowman, and Jessica and Daniel Campbell, Winterville, Ga.; grandchildren: Avery Lunsford, Logan Vickery, Addison Campbell, Addilyn Campbell, Liam Campbell, Landon Rooker and Frances Rooker, and a loving nephew, Justin Rooker.
Mr. Rooker was cremated, and at his request, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Madison County Christmas Program through the Madison County Food Bank, P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, Georgia 30633.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. William Clay Rooker.
