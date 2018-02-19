LULA - Thurston Dodd, 79, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018.
Born in Alto, Ga. on October 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Travis and Esther Coley Dodd. Mr. Dodd owned and operated Thurston Dodd Welding Shop from 1961-2017. During that time, his business allowed him to travel around the world and hold four different patents. He enjoyed spending time with his family and trips to Pigeon Forge. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Smith Dodd; son, Michael Thurston Dodd; brothers, Wilkie, Henry, David and Tommy Dodd; and sisters, Mary Hopkins and Shelby Jean Stewart.
Survivors include companion, Pat Burns, Lula; daughter, Belinda Bryson, Lula; brothers, Dennis Dodd and Milton Dodd, both of Alto; sister, Lillian Dodd, Alto; grandchildren, Tabitha Gerrin, Alto, Clifford Bryson, Lula, and Keshia Jaworski, Cornelia; great-grandchildren, Austin, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, Mary Alice, JC, Alex, Chloie, Fisher, and Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, February 19, at Enon Baptist Church with the Revs. Jacob Armour and Jeff Lovell officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.
Thurston Dodd (02-16-18)
