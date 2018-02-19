Macklen Joy Cummings (02-11-18)

LULA - Macklen Joy Whatley Cummings, 87, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018, at her residence.
Born in Holly Pond, Ala. on November 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge Whatley and Eunice Hulsey Whatley. Mrs. Cummings was a homemaker and a retired secretary, bookkeeper and bank teller. She was of the Baptist denomination and enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, genealogy and cooking. Most of all, she treasured time with her family, and in recent years, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Cummings; brother, Bobby Ray Whatley; and sister and brother-in-law, Nan and Jack Carlson.
Survivors include a daughter, Gloria Cummings-Henderson, Lula; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy Joe (Clyde) Whatley, Hartselle, Ala., and Dr. Tommy (Roslyn) Whatley, Muscle Shoals, Ala.; sister-in-law, Sarah Whatley; grandchildren, Chad (Mandy) Henderson, Craig (Maria) Henderson, Jason (Amber) Henderson; great-grandchildren, Luke, Kallie, Cole, Hudson, Oliver, Mason, Macklyn, and Cullen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service was held Saturday, February 17, at Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, Ala. with a Celebration of Life at the Fellowship Hall of Lincoln Baptist Church, Lincoln, Ala. following.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.
