Kendall Dean (02-15-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Rupert Kendall Dean, 79, passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Rosemont at Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain, GA.
Mr. Dean was born in Royston on November 3, 1938, the son of the late William (Bill) Howard Dean and Esther Hulsey Dean. He retired after 16 years of working as deputy sheriff for the Clarke County government. He was a United States Army veteran having retired with the 553rd Engineer Company at Fort Richardson, Ala. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Dean and Wayne Douglas Dean.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Merle Baker Dean; daughters, Janet Faye Tucker, Connie J. McCune, Cheryl L. St. Pierre, all of Danielsville; sons, Kenneth Wayne Dean, Danielsville, Kendall Keith Dean, Orlando, Fla., William H. Dean, Royston, and David C. Dean, Danielsville; brothers, Dwight Dean, Nicholson, Ga., and Tony Dean, Danielsville; sisters, Brenda Floyd, Anderson, S.C., Patsy Binns, Travelers Rest, S.C., and Donna Lakey, South Georgia; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Friendship Baptist Church on Monday, February 19, with the Revs. Jeff Wells and Dayton Logan officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, was in charge of arrangements.
