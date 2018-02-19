COMMERCE - Mike Roy Lacey, 67, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Lacey was born in Commerce, the son of the late Roy R. and Helen Tucker Lacey. He was a poultry farmer and insurance agent. Mr. Lacey was preceded in death by his grandson, Tucker O’Kelley; and brother, Jack Lacey.
Survivors include his daughters, Nicole O’Kelley (Jonathan), Jefferson, Dr. Suzanne Nunn (Scott), Blairsville, and Allyson Walker (Ben), Diamond, Ohio; sister, Linda Hiland, Maysville; brother, Coley Lacey, Commerce; grandchildren, Christian O’Kelley, Haeley O’Kelley, Karlee O’Kelley and Ellie Rose O’Kelley; and his beloved dog, Tracer.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 18, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor John Wood officiating. Interment was in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Mike Lacey (02-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry