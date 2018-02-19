Alice Wilbanks (02-16-18)

HOSCHTON - Alice Faye Caudell Wilbanks, 74, formerly of Banks County, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018.
Born in Homer on August 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Lizzie Myrlene Newsome Caudell. Mrs. Wilbanks was retired from Ethicon and also worked on the family chicken farm with her husband. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and listening to gospel singing. She was a member of Line Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, whom she married on July 10, 1972, Bobby K. Wilbanks, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Jason Graves, Hoschton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stevie and Regina Caudell, Homer, James Alfred and Becky Caudell, Cleveland, and Hugh Dorsey and Carolyne Caudell, Carnesville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 18, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Interment was in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Line Baptist Church Awana Program, c/o Lisa Williams –Treasurer, 245 Todd Weaver Road, Alto, Georgia 30510.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements
