Vera Capps (02-15-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Vera Viola Capps, 95, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Mrs. Capps enjoyed quilting, gardening and she was an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Giles; and her sister, Mae Belle Giles.

Survivors include her husband of almost 73 years, Denzil Ray Capps Sr.; three children, Denzil Ray Capps Jr. (Alice), Sherman Capps (Lynn), and Theresa Jones (Kenneth); eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 18, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.

