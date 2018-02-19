HOMER - John Milton “Mickey” Galloway, 81, died Thursday, February 15, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Galloway was born in Baldwin, the son of the late Roy and Estelle Norton Galloway. Mr. Galloway was the owner of Builders Surplus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lillie Galloway; children, Shelly Faye and John Wesley Galloway; sister, Florine Hulsey; and brother, Lamar Galloway.
Survivors include his son, Barry Galloway (Tracey), Homer; daughter, Colista Galloway, Homer; sister, Francine Smith, Homer; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 17, from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Barbara Nash officiating with the interment at Leatherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
‘Mickey’ Galloway (02-15-18)
