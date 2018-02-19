Angela Hale (02-19-18)

NICHOLSON - Angela Rose Hale, 58, died Monday, February 19, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Hale was born in Nicholson, the daughter of the late W.C. and Grace Kittle Brown. Mrs. Hale was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of over 41 years, Steve Hale, Nicholson; daughter, Amanda Shook, Nicholson; grandchildren, Hanna and Alex Shook; brothers, Jerry Brown, Hull, Jimmy Brown, Carnesville, Mike Brown, Commerce, Johnny Brown, Nicholson, and Steve Brown, Baldwin; and sisters, Nancy Whitehead, Nicholson, Shirley Burkhalter, Athens, Lorena Gilbert, Lenoir, N.C., Beverly Barnett, Ila, Alisa Carter, Nicholson, and Pam Freeman, Commerce.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 22, at 11 a.m. from the Galilee Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
