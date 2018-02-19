Janis Hoyles (02-02-18)

JEFFERSON - Janis Williams Hoyles, 90, entered into rest Friday, February 2, 2018.
She was born September 11, 1927, in Ohio, lived most of her life there and was of the Baptist denomination. Parents were Earl and Lela Williams of Attica, Ohio. She retired from General motors, New Departure, Sandusky, Ohio, with 30 years of service at age 53. She and her husband, Harley Hoyles, retired the same day from the same plant, he with over 30 years of employment. They enjoyed traveling, had a wide variety of interests, and over the years visited every state except Alaska. They loved auto racing and had tickets to the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 for many years.
She had a home in Florida also, and spent half the year in Ohio and half in Florida after retirement. She owned horses, rode in parades, owned classic cars, belonged to car clubs and attended many car shows, with the red 1959 Ford Hard Top retractable and the 1973 Buick Riviera, now belonging to grandson Gregory Bryant in Jefferson, and appearing in local car shows.
She also was very involved in genealogy, searched cemeteries and courthouses in the days before online genealogy was available. She was able to prove to be descended from the Mayflower, was a member of the Ohio and National Mayflower Society and passed this membership validation on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings as well as her husband. For the past seven and a half years, she has made her home with her daughters, Peggy Hoyles and Jackie Bryant Armstrong of Jefferson.
She leaves behind three children, Robert Evans (Victoria), Ohio and Florida, Jacquelyn Bryant Armstrong (Jim), Jefferson, and Peggy Hoyles, Jefferson; six grandchildren; Gregory Bryant, Jefferson, Jeffery Bryant, Michigan, Justin Wilson, Atlanta, Ashley Sayers, Commerce, Carrie Hoyles, Jefferson, and Jill Evans Grimm, Melbourne, Fla.; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Local arrangements were provided by Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson. Graveside services will be held this summer at the family cemetery adjoining the farm in Ohio.
Janis Hoyles (02-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry