Melvin Johnson (02-17-18)

Melvin Eugene Johnson, 86, went peacefully to meet his Savior at Augusta University Medical Center on February 17, 2018.
Melvin was born in Augusta, Ga. and was the only child of the late Ralph and Eudell Hattaway Johnson. He graduated from Louisville Academy in 1948 and received his Bachelors, Masters, and Six-year (Specialist) degree in Education from Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University). He returned to his hometown of Louisville, Ga. and taught Jr. High Mathematics and served as an assistant coach. Ordered to active duty with the United States Army in 1960 during the Korean Conflict, he was stationed at Fort Meade, Md. In 1961, he was released from active duty and returned to Louisville and continued teaching and becoming the head coach of numerous sports. Coach Johnson is fondly remembered by his former football players who often set up dinners with him during his retirement years. Two times in the 1960's he was named Georgia Coach of the Year in Track. In 1968, the late John Pierce Blanchard, asked Melvin to become principal of a new elementary school, named Belair Elementary. Five years later he became principal of Harlem High School. He finished his distinguished education career as an associate superintendent of Jefferson County Schools in Louisville. He served 21 years in the Georgia National Guard and United States Army and was a retired veteran.
Melvin was a member of numerous professional organizations for educators and served in the Georgia Silver Haired Legislature during retirement. He was president of the Region Coaches Association and the Retired Educators Association of Columbia and Madison Counties. He was a member of the Harlem, GA Rotary Club, the Harlem and Colbert, GA Lions Club. Melvin was a life-long Methodist and served the Lord and his churches faithfully, namely, Louisville UMC, Marvin UMC (Martinez, GA), Harlem UMC, and Colbert UMC. Many, many church members were touched by his weekly Sunday School Lessons. He served on every committee that the Methodist Church has established, including Lay Preacher and Lay Delegate for the North Georgia Conference.
Melvin enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with his brothers-in-law, prepared a vegetable garden every year, and was an avid spectator at sporting events. He especially liked the Georgia Relays Track meet in Jefferson, GA and attending UGA Bulldogs' games of any sport. He enjoyed cooking for groups; many people enjoyed his fish fries, barbecuing hogs, and Methodist Men's Breakfasts. In his retirement years, he and Ruth enjoyed traveling with the XYZ club of Athens, reading novels, and studying Civil War History.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth Patricia Goodin Johnson; son, Victor Lee Johnson, Augusta; daughter, Dawn Marie Johnson Morgan (Ken), Colbert; grandsons, Kenneth Leland (Lee) Morgan, Jr. and Steven Timothy Johnson; and granddaughters, Taylor Elizabeth Morgan and Abby Rose Morgan. He is predeceased by his grandson, Cameron Gary Johnson.
Services will be held at the Colbert United Methodist Church, Tuesday, February 20, at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Jim Haralson and Michael Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, on Monday, February 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pallbearers will be Steven Johnson, Mike Cofer, Spike Jones, Jim Polhill, Stein Jacobson, and Ben Gossett. Honorary pallbearers will be the Hampton Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colbert United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
