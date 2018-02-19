WINDER - Louie Dean Powell, 100, departed this world February 18, 2018.
A Native of Barrow County, Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Horace B. Powell; parents, W. O. and Roxie Robinson Flanigan; daughter-in-law, Becky McFalls Powell; and sister and brother-in-law, Annie Bee and Harold McNeal. Mrs. Powell was a retiree of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, where she served as a teacher at Dacula Elementary School. She was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a son, Ben Powell; grandsons, Scott McFalls, San (Lia) McFalls, and Bryan (Jen) McFalls; great-granddaughter, Marlene McFalls; great-grandson, Avery (Amber) McFalls; niece, Kay (Derrick) McNeal Boyd; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 20, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hugh Shirley officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Nazareth United Methodist Church, 622 Dee Kennedy Road, Winder, Georgia 30680. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Louie Dean Powell (02-18-18)
