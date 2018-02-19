WINDER - Helen I. Jenkins, 86, went to be with Jesus February 16, 2018.
A native of Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Lizzie Sorrells Bowles. Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Jenkins in 2003. She had resided in Barrow County for most of her life, was of the Baptist denomination, and was a homemaker.
Survivors include children, Brenda Brown, Winder, Donny Jenkins, Auburn, Rodney Jenkins and Tina Friel, both of Winder, and Melissa Montgomery, Statham; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, February 17, at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service was held Sunday, February 18, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Cole officiating. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Helen Jenkins (02-16-18)
