HOMER - Milton Lee Dalton, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 17, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mr. Dalton was born on November 12, 1937, in Baldwin, Ga., the son of the late Tom and Willette Dalton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marguerite Morris Dalton; and daughter, Marie Sheridan. Milton was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and a member of the American Legion. He was Probate Judge for Banks County for 24 years and County Commissioner for four years. Mr. Dalton was also a Banks County Deputy and member of Hollingsworth Fire Department. He was associated with Whitfield Funeral Homes for a number of years. Mr. Dalton attended Homer Baptist Church. Milton was loved and respected by all.
Survivors include his wife, Melva L. Dalton, Homer; stepdaughter, Candace Woodall Long, Homer; son, Perry L. Dalton, Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Vicki Dalton, Alto; stepsons and spouses, Rickey and Kathy Sheridan, Alto, and Tal and Lynn Martin, Homer; grandchildren, Drew Dalton, Cole Dalton, and Kelan Dalton; step-grandchildren, Brooke Arrowood, Michael Queen, Chase Martin, Summer Martin, and Tripp Martin; and step-great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Martin and Maeley Grace Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, at Homer Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Interment will follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Phillip Yarber officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 19, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2565 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 114, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Milton Dalton (02-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry