ATHENS - Walter Richard “Dicky” Nixon, 76, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Sunday, February 18, 2018.
Mr. Nixon was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Horace and Blanche Venable Nixon. He was of the Baptist denomination and was attending Nicholson Baptist Church. Mr. Nixon was a retired Police Officer with the Athens – Clarke County Police Department and a member of the Georgia Peace Officers Association. Mr. Nixon loved his family, especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, cutting grass, and riding his golf cart. He was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby Nixon, L.W. and Melvin Tolbert; and a sister, Sara Gee.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Evangeline M. “Van” Nixon, Athens; daughter, Cindy Lee, Jefferson; son, Ricky Nixon and his wife Jackie, Athens; and four grandchildren, Brandon Lee, Jordan Lee, Cassidy Lee, and Amy Nixon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Carpenter, Dr. Ronnie Healan, the Revs. Ken Brewer and Vaughn Howington, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Brandon Lee, Jordan Lee, Johnny Nixon, Bud Perry, Gene Nixon, Larry Tolbert, Greg Tolbert and Benny Niixon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 20.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Dicky’ Nixon (02-18-18)
