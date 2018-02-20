Edna Brown (02-19-18)

COMMERCE - Edna Wood Brown, 91, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018.
Born in Maysville, Ga. on August 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late R.J. and Cleo Nicholson Wood. Mrs. Brown was a seamstress with Oxford and was member of Wilson United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Wood, James Wood, Alvin Wood, Thomas Wood; and sister, Frances Hill.
Survivors include her husband, U.C. “Moe” Brown, Commerce; daughter, Cindy Wood, Jefferson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dena and Emory Bolton, Braselton, Betty Taylor, Douglas, and Judy and Jeff Prickett, Commerce; grandchildren, Katie (Robbie) Hogwood, Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Darren and Daniel Hogwood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 21, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Kelly Hannon and Tilly Welborn officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Wilson UMC Cemetery Fund, 40 Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, GA 30558.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
