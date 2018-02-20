Rabid goat found on Neese-Commerce Road

A rabid goat was recently found near the intersection of Nowhere Road and Neese-Commerce Road.
The goat was sent to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory where it was confirmed positive for rabies.
Residents in the area were advised to take the following precautions: be sure that all pets are current on rabies vaccinations, avoid any wild animal exhibiting unusual behavior, report any incidents of bits from any animal to the local health department, 706-795-2131.
